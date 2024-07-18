Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen 76. Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan yapım "Shogun" oldu.
Televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. "Shogun" dizisi 25 adaylıkla en çok aday gösterilen yapım olurken, "The Bear" dizisi 23 adaylık elde ederek ikinci sırada yer aldı. Geçtiğimiz yıl 10 Emmy ödülü kazanan "The Bear" dizisinin başrol oyuncuları Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce ve Liza Colón-Zayas performanslarıyla bu yıl da aday gösterildi.
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: Drama dalında adaylar
En iyi dizi
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Erkek oyuncu
Idris Elba, Hijack
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kadın oyuncu
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Erkek konuk oyuncu
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Kadın konuk oyuncu
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"
Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"
En iyi senaryo
The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks
Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente
Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith
En iyi yönetmen
Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"
Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"
Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"
Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: Komedi dalında adaylar
En iyi dizi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Erkek oyuncu
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kadın oyuncu
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Erkek konuk oyuncu
Jon Bernthal, The Bear "Fishes"
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building "Co Bro"
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live "Host: Ryan Gosling"
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear "Fishes"
Will Poulter, The Bear "Honeydew"
Kadın konuk oyuncu
Olivia Colman, The Bear "Forks"
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear "Fishes"
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building "Sitzprobe"
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live "Host: Maya Rudolph"
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live "Host: Kristen Wiig"
En iyi yönetmen
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary "Party"
Christopher Storer, The Bear "Fishes"
Ramy Youssef, The Bear "Honeydew"
Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen "Refined Agression"
Lucia Aniello, Hacks "Bulletproof"
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show "I’m The Pappy"
En iyi senaryo
Abbott Elementary "Career Day", Quinta Brunson
The Bear "Fishes", Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
Girls5eva "Orlando", Meredith Scardino, Sam Means
Hacks "Bulletproof", Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
The Other Two "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good", Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows "Pride Parade", Jake Bender, Zach Dunn
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: Mini dizi / Antoloji dizisi dalında
en iyi mini dizi
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
En iyi yönetmen
Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"
Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"
Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"
Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country
En iyi senaryo
Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd
Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker
Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner
Ripley, Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: En iyi animasyon dizi
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob's Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men '97
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: En iyi tv filmi
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
2024 Emmy Ödülleri: En iyi talk show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
En iyi reality yarışma programı
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice