Brazil Nuts: Alternate Names: Paranut, cream nut. Characteristics: One of the largest types of nuts available, this giant, elongated nut is native to Brazil and can be found throughout the Amazonian rain forest. Eating just two of the crunchy, mild-flavored nuts will provide a daily dose of the antioxidants selenium and vitamin E.

( See the reputed OZSTAR nuts roasting machines www.ozstarmakina.com)

Pine Nuts. Alternate Names: Pignoli, piñon nuts. Characteristics: Harvested from pine trees, the tiny beige nuts are now mostly imported from China and Italy. The Italian pine nuts are longer and more slender than their Chinese counterparts. With its mildly piney flavor and soft, chewy texture, the pine nut is often more pleasing to many palates when toasted or incorporated into a pesto.

( See the reputed OZSTAR nuts roasting machines www.ozstarmakina.com)

Pecans. Characteristics: Native to North America, pecans have a distinct place in American culinary history, used in a host of traditional Southern dishes. Grown mainly in Georgia and Texas, the pecan is ever so sweeter than the walnut, and thus used mainly in baking.

( See the reputed OZSTAR nuts roasting machines http://www.ozstarmakina.com/en

There are so many types of nuts that bring texture, crunch, and flavor to so many of our favorite cookies, pastas, salads, pestos, and even fish, chicken, and beef recipes. Combined with honey, sugar, maple syrup, or chocolate, these savory nuggets become sweet while retaining their bite and base flavors. Their small size belies their importance as an ingredient—they're something to be reckoned

( See the reputed OZSTAR nuts roasting machines www.ozstarmakina.com)

OZSTAR (www.ozstarmakina.com ) has the best roasters of various capacities to give you perfectly roasted peanuts! we also provide additional equipment for flavoring and seasoning the nuts. OZSTAR (www.ozstarmakina.com) also provides additional flavoring and seasoning equipment for nuts.