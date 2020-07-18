Coffee roasting machine

Only vigorous varieties of hazelnut should be grafted onto the Turkish tree hazel as the rootstock tends to outgrow all but the most vigorous varieties.

More research is required in Australia into the use of C. colurna as a rootstock to identify any compatibility problems and eventual size of trees. C. colurna seedlings are useful as a rootstock for ornamental hazels where nut production is not important. Rootstock selections Newberg and Dundee have been imported into Australia as rootstocks, as have a number of interspecific hybrids ‘trazels’ which may have potential as rootstocks.

Hazelnuts in Australia are infested with few pests, as many overseas pests are not present locally. Rabbits at the establishment phase and birds when the nuts are falling are common problems and their impact should be reduced to protect the crop. The fruit tree borer (Cryptophasa melanostigma) can cause severe damage to hazelnuts by ringbarking the tree and weakening laterals by boring tunnels in the wood. Infestation is usually in the fork of the tree and is evidenced by a fine sawdust- like frass on the surface (see figure 3).

Control measures are limited to scraping away the sawdust-like material and flooding the entrance holes with a registered insecticide. Chemical control to prevent egg laying and damage from the new generation of insects may be an option. Effective control is difficult because the borer is exposed to the insecticide only during the period when it hatches from the egg and before it bores into the tree. Any black wattle thickets in the immediate vicinity should be removed as they can harbour borers.

The hazel aphid (Myzocallis coryli) can be a problem through the growing season and should be controlled when populations are high. Big bud mite (Phytoptus avellanae) is present in Australia but not known to be widespread. Symptoms of damage include infested terminal buds becoming enlarged and swelling to several times their normal size (see figure 4). These buds are prone to desiccation and can fall from the tree prematurely. The most common disease in Australia is hazelnut blight (Xanthomonas corylina).