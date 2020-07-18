Multi Layered Machine

The wild Arachis species could serve as reservoirs of high levels of resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Other institutions which have large collections include the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Texas A & M University, North Carolina State University, and the National Center for Genetic Resources in Brazil.

One of the major organizations which maintains groundnut germplasm and that has a global mandate for groundnut improvement is the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) located in Patancheru, Andhra Pradesh, India. It also has several centers in Africa (Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Kenya, Mali, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe). At global level ICRISAT has the largest single collection of domesticated groundnut with more than 14,300 accessions from 92 countries and 413 accessions of Arachis species.

The wild Arachis species could serve as reservoirs of high levels of resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. Other institutions which have large collections include the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Texas A & M University, North Carolina State University, and the National Center for Genetic Resources in Brazil. The United States Department of Agriculture also has 8000 accessions of cultivated groundnut and about 800 accessions of Arachis species. Germplasm exchange commonly occurs between various institutions, but it has become difficult in recent years due to imposition of strict quarantine polices to avoid introduction of diseases and weeds. Groundnut is one of the important cash crops in Asia, Africa, South America and United States of America. It is produced in both subsistence and commercial systems. It is mainly used as a source of food (edible oil, vegetable protein, boiled or roasted directly or mixed in confectionary products).

Groundnut haulms are in high demand for fodder, and the groundnut cake after the extraction of the oil is also mixed in animal feeds or organic fertilizers. More recently due to promotion of bioenergy production, use of groundnut oil in biodiesel production is also being evaluated. The main production constraints for groundnut include abiotic stresses (drought, high temperatures, poor fertility, low pH, Ca deficiency, and chlorosis) and biotic stresses (diseases – rust, leaf spot, and aflatoxin contamination; and insect pests

pod borers, aphids, thrips and mites). Improved understanding of abiotic stress tolerance, aflatoxin management, and integrated pest management along with crop improvement for higher yield, diseases resistance, development new crop management practices and improved cropping systems for efficient use of resources is essential for increasing profitability and sustainability of groundnut production. This is a contribution from Kansas State University (Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station Contribution no. 10-005-B) and Oklahoma State University (Oklahoma Agricultural Experiment Station). The authors thank Ms. Sudha Pisipati for providing editorial comments.