Amazon Prime Gaming'in Eylül 2024 oyunları, firma tarafından yapılan resmi açıklama ile duyuruldu. Bu ayki liste, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, Borderlands 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition ve Greedfall: Gold Edition gibi dikkat çeken yapımlarla dolu. Özellikle, Yüzüklerin Efendisi temalı oyunlar, Prime Video'da Güç Yüzükleri dizisinin 2. sezonunun başlamasıyla birlikte Amazon Luna platformunda sunuluyor.

Prime Gaming Eylül 2024 Oyunları

Şu an indirilebilen oyunlar:

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG Code)

LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG Code)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

Greedfall: Gold Edition (GOG Code)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo: A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

12 Eylül’de yayınlanacak oyunlar:

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

9 Years of Shadows (GOG Code)

Moonlighter (GOG Code)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG Code)

Hell Pie (GOG Code)

Showgunners (GOG Code)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

19 Eylül’de yayınlanacak oyunlar:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG Code)

The Falconeer (GOG Code)

LEGO The Hobbit (GOG Code)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups — Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG Code)

26 Eylül’de yayınlanacak oyunlar:

Mystery Case Files: Black Crown — Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Ghost Song (GOG Code)

Ynglet (Amazon Games App)

Black Desert (Pearl Abyss Code)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

Bu oyunlar, Prime üyelerine ücretsiz olarak sunuluyor ve farklı platformlarda kullanılabilir durumda.